Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

GEF opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

