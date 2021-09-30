Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.28. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

