Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 234,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently -394.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

