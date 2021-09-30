Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

