Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 40,300 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE TX opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

