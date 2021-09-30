Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 245,100 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

