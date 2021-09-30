Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,766,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 80.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 809,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock worth $155,257,664 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

