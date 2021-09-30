Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Vision were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

EYE stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

