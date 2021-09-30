Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,069,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.