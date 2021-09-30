Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3,975.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

