Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

GWB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 843,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

