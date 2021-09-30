Grid+ (GRID) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,467.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $2,467.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00117714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00173737 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

