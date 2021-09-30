Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.92. 530,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,029,739. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

