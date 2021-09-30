Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

