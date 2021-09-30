Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $76,000 in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $15,809,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE ORC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,936. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

