Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.18. 48,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,851. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

