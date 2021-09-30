Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.94.

ODFL traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.32. 9,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.82 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

