Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $115,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 191,492 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Shares of SNR stock remained flat at $$8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

