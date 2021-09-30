Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Newegg Commerce makes up about 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,072. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

