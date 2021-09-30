Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 28,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,747. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

