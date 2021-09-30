Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.75.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
