Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

