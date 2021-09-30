H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 243,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,522. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

