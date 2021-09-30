Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.18

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and $235,868.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,125.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.05 or 0.06905593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00353912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01149028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00570705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.00518511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00297642 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,543,273 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

