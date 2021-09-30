Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.10

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 66720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $91,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

