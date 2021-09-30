Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.18. 108,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,869,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,217 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 20,156,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after buying an additional 2,535,287 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $26,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

