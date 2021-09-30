Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.89. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.