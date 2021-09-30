HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

