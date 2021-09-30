HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

