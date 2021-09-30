HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 420 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 685.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.