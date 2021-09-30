HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 652 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,802 shares of company stock worth $64,961,505. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

