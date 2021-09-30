HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Pinterest stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

