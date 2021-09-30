HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.54 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.