HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

