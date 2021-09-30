HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth about $92,783,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

