HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 194 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

