HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.