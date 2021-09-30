HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.