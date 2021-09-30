Head-To-Head Analysis: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SM Energy has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential downside of 15.21%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.99%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than SM Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.84 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -114.74 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.59 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -5.03

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15% Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

Summary

SM Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

