Head-To-Head Comparison: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) vs. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 27.45 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -401.09

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iEntertainment Network and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $52.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

