Head to Head Comparison: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) & Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Myovant Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $30.17 billion 1.71 $3.53 billion $1.98 8.24 Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 34.65 -$255.13 million ($2.83) -7.89

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 14.69% 13.00% 5.11% Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -48.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Myovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50

Myovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Myovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

