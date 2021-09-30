Head to Head Survey: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) versus Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerovate Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.61 million N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 5.54 $106.18 million $0.79 16.76

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 123.20% 109.74% 28.51%

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

