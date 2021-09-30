Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 51,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

