Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.
Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
