Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

