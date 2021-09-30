HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ReWalk Robotics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.40. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK).

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.