HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

