HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $818.34 million and a P/E ratio of -33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

