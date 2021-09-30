Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111,379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

