Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

