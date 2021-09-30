HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $82.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $325.89 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $915,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 204.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.