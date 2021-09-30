Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,994,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.28. 2,934,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

