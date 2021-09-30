Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,994,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.28. 2,934,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.